MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The biggest factor impacting investor sentiment today will be the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday to contain the spread of fast-spreading novel coronavirus -- the COVID-19. The nationwide lockdown came into effect on Tuesday midnight and will continue until April 14.

GLOBAL CUES
 
In the US, the Dow soared 11.37 per cent, its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 after US lawmakers said they were close to a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to curb the coronavirus pandemic’s economic toll. The S&P 500 jumped 9.4 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite rallied over 8 per cent.

Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3 per cent with Australian shares rising 4.5 per cent and South Korean shares gaining 4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei added 2 per cent.

Oil prices also extended gains for a third session. Brent crude was trading up 1.8 per cent at $27.64 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

