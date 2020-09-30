JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for indices; RIL in focus

Bharti Airtel to hold press conference later today. Catch all the live market updates here.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The Indian markets look set for a flat open, amid largely subdued global cues. Reliance Industries might again be in focus after media reports said that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment is in advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion in the company's retail division.
 
Besides, market participants will focus on stock-specific developments, Rupee's trajectory and the oil price movement. Bharti Airtel's press conference, scheduled later in the day, would also be under investor radar for cues on business plans.

Global Markets

In the Wall Street, major indices slipped overnight as investors awaited to take a measure of Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump in the first US presidential debate. The Dow and S&P 500 fell half a per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3 per cent.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.3 per cent, while markets in Seoul rose 0.8 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

