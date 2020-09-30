- Sebi imposes a penalty of Rs 1-crore on Brickwork Rating India
- Sebi decides to strengthen debenture trustee role to safeguard holders
- Sebi slaps Rs 35 lakh penalty on 14 entities, persons for disclosure lapses
- Sebi eases delisting for listed subsidiaries, grants exemption from RBB
- GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps Rs 20.65 cr fine on Aqua Logistics, directors
- Sebi to introduce code of conduct for mutual fund managers, AMC officers
- Kajaria Ceramics stock: Investors should wait for a better entry point
- Hind Zinc may use NCD funds as dividends to help Vedanta delist: analysts
- Listed entities to make disclosure about initiation of forensic audit: Sebi
- OMC stocks come under pressure over muted demand, weak refining margins
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for indices; RIL in focus
Bharti Airtel to hold press conference later today. Catch all the live market updates here.
The Indian markets look set for a flat open, amid largely subdued global cues. Reliance Industries might again be in focus after media reports said that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment is in advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion in the company's retail division.
Besides, market participants will focus on stock-specific developments, Rupee's trajectory and the oil price movement. Bharti Airtel's press conference, scheduled later in the day, would also be under investor radar for cues on business plans.
Global Markets
In the Wall Street, major indices slipped overnight as investors awaited to take a measure of Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump in the first US presidential debate. The Dow and S&P 500 fell half a per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3 per cent.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.3 per cent, while markets in Seoul rose 0.8 per cent.
