- Once nearly half, China's market capitalisation is now 5x India's
- Family companies weathering Covid-19 pandemic storm better than peers
- Sebi orders nearly Rs 40-crore recovery from two dozen defaulters
- High-yield contest in new phase as Indonesia-India spread jumps
- Easy money makes metals shine despite economic shock caused by Covid-19
- Market Wrap, Sept 2: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Capital raise isn't a reason to turn optimistic on banking stocks
- Escorts hits all-time high after recording best-ever August tractor sales
- Why Premjis, Ambanis and Nadars beat non-family run companies
- Blue Dart's investors are enthused with business taking off after Q1
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | India Services PMI
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today track global cues and keep a close eye on developments regarding the India-China dispute. India yesterday banned 118 more Chinese apps, including popular multiplayer game PUBG and search engine Baidu, citing them to be security threats.
Besides this, market participants will also track SC's hearing on loan moratorium extension, Covid-19 trends and Services PMI data for August which is scheduled to be released later in the day.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs for smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of Covid-19 related stress in bank loans.
Aviation stocks are likely to trade actively today after the central government permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of passenger flights to 60 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.
Results today
Aviation stocks are likely to trade actively today after the central government permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of passenger flights to 60 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.
Results today
A total of 47 companies including Page Industries and Jubilant Industries are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Global cues
In the US, the three major equity indexes moved higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.98 per cent. In Asia, Australian ASX 200 were trading half a per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 per cent . On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.9 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More