MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

MARKET LIVE | Markets | India Services PMI

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
Investors will today track global cues and keep a close eye on developments regarding the India-China dispute. India yesterday banned 118 more Chinese apps, including popular multiplayer game PUBG and search engine Baidu, citing them to be security threats.

Besides this, market participants will also track SC's hearing on loan moratorium extension, Covid-19 trends and Services PMI data for August which is scheduled to be released later in the day.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs for smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of Covid-19 related stress in bank loans.

Aviation stocks are likely to trade actively today after the central government permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of passenger flights to 60 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.

Results today

A total of 47 companies including Page Industries and Jubilant Industries are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

Global cues

In the US, the three major equity indexes moved higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.98 per cent. In Asia, Australian ASX 200 were trading half a per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 per cent . On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.9 per cent.

