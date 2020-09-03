Why this may be the best time for Amazon, Verizon to invest in Voda Idea

Does it make business sense for AWS (part of Amazon) and Verizon to buy a stake in cash strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL)? With the VIL board announcing that it will meet on the 4th to discuss fund raising, there is speculation that it has again renewed talks with Amazon which were suspended earlier till awaiting the SC's verdict in the AGR dues case.

Whether the two global giants will bite the bullet is anyone’s guess. In order to determine whether this would be a sound strategic for the two companies, one needs to look at two issues: One on the new alliances which are being ...