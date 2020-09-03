JUST IN
Top headlines today: Fraudulent transactions at DHFL, Sebi notice, and more
Verizon, Amazon may invest over $4 billion in Vodafone Idea: Report

The fundraising is crucial for cash-strapped Vodafone Idea to pay government dues and invest in upgrading its network

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Vodafone Idea
The company reported a staggering loss of ₹25,460 crore in the June quarter due to one-time charges, including provisions to cover payments due to the government.

BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc and Amazon.com Inc may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in beleaguered Indian telecom firm Vodafone Idea Ltd, India's Mint newspaper reported on Thursday, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.

 

Thu, September 03 2020. 09:28 IST

