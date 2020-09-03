Verizon, Amazon may invest over $4 billion in Vodafone Idea: Report

BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Communications Inc and com Inc may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in beleaguered Indian telecom firm Ltd, India's Mint newspaper reported on Thursday, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

