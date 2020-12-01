- Volumes in F&O segment to shrink as peak margin rules kick in today
- Sensex, Nifty posts 12% gains in November, yet India lags world markets
- Taking a bite of Burger King's IPO could yield reasonable returns
- Paint companies better-placed to tackle higher crude prices, say experts
- November set to be record-busting month for stocks over Covid vaccine news
- Nifty Metal Index jumps 25% in Nov on domestic rally, demand from China
- Vehicle financing stocks: Rally doesn't price in flattening business growth
- Street signs: Burger King GMP at 40%, FPI legroom in IndusInd, and more
- Nifty trades higher than expected; India's valuation gets 'less attractive'
- FMCG, pharmaceutical segments to drive sales of packaging companies
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 30 points; Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors in focus
LIVE Market updates: Auto stocks would be in focus as November sales data would be released, starting today
LIVE Market updates: Investors will today first react to the September quarter GDP data. India''s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on consumer demand bouncing back.
Besides, auto companies would be in focus as November sales data would start coming from today.
Volumes in the futures and options segment are expected to shrink by a third in the coming months as the new peak margin norms come into effect from today.
Global cues
In the overnight deals Wall Street dipped as investors took profits at the end of a record-breaking month while still remaining upbeat about the prospect of a Covid-19 vaccine fuelling gains into next year
Overall, the Dow fell 0.9 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.46 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended down 0.06%.
Asian stock markets, meanwhile, rose in early deals, with Australia’s ASX 200 rising 1.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei also gained 1.4 per cent and Hong Kong's main index was up half a per cent..
Oil prices fell on uncertainty about whether the world’s major oil producers would agree to extend its deep output cuts at talks this week. OPEC and allies led by Russia postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, Reuters reported.
(with inputs from Reuters)
