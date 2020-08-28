JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive opening for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates

Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | GMR Infrastructure

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Markets, Investors, Indices, Stocks
The Indian markets are expected to start the September Futures and Options (F&O) series on a positive note although global ues remained mixed. 

GMR yesterday said it has decided to separately list its airport business. The company’s board passed a proposal that will see the holding company, GMR Infrastructure, demerge into airport and non-airport entities. READ MORE

Hindustan Aeronautics' Rs 5,000-crore offer for sale yesterday saw oversubscription in the institutional investor segment with bids for 42.6 million shares as against 40.13 million on offer.

Max Group will relist its arm Max India, which got delisted in June, on bourses for shares trading today. READ MORE

Results today
 
A total of 81 companies, including Khadi India, and Archies, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today

Global cues

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell yesterday laid out the new average-inflation strategy that aims for 2 per cent inflation, offsetting below-2 per cent periods with higher inflation "for some time," and to ensure employment doesn't fall short of its maximum level The Dow Jones rose half a per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent although the Nasdaq closed 0.34 per cent lower overnight.

In Asia, indices were largely higher. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent, Hang Seng gained half a per cent, and Korea's Kospi was up 0.8 per cent although Australian ASX 200 dipped 0.9 per cent.

 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh