- Nifty likely to reclaim record high by March, says ICICI Securities
- PoA optional for opening of client account by stockbrokers or DP: Sebi
- Recovery in CNG volumes can fire up prospects of Indraprastha Gas
- Expansion, demand triggers to help SRF maintain growth trajectory
- Sebi directs PMS providers to share commission details with clients
- Market Wrap, August 27: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Centre launches FY21 disinvestment drive with HAL, OFS oversubscribed
- Sebi delays implementation of new norms for proxy advisors due to Covid-19
- IndusInd Bank soars 9% after UBS upgrades the stock to 'Buy' from 'Sell'
- Godfrey Phillips India in focus; shares advance over 14%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive opening for Indian indices
Catch all the live market updates
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | GMR Infrastructure
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are expected to start the September Futures and Options (F&O) series on a positive note although global ues remained mixed.
GMR yesterday said it has decided to separately list its airport business. The company’s board passed a proposal that will see the holding company, GMR Infrastructure, demerge into airport and non-airport entities. READ MORE
Hindustan Aeronautics' Rs 5,000-crore offer for sale yesterday saw oversubscription in the institutional investor segment with bids for 42.6 million shares as against 40.13 million on offer.
Max Group will relist its arm Max India, which got delisted in June, on bourses for shares trading today. READ MORE
Max Group will relist its arm Max India, which got delisted in June, on bourses for shares trading today. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 81 companies, including Khadi India, and Archies, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today
Global cues
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell yesterday laid out the new average-inflation strategy that aims for 2 per cent inflation, offsetting below-2 per cent periods with higher inflation "for some time," and to ensure employment doesn't fall short of its maximum level The Dow Jones rose half a per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.17 per cent although the Nasdaq closed 0.34 per cent lower overnight.
In Asia, indices were largely higher. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent, Hang Seng gained half a per cent, and Korea's Kospi was up 0.8 per cent although Australian ASX 200 dipped 0.9 per cent.
.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More