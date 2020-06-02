JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Investors may remain cautious post Moody's rating downgrade

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note today, as signaled by the SGX Nifty, although investors are likely to remain cautious amid Moody's decision to downgrade India and rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. Moody's slashed India's long-term sovereign rating yesterday from ‘Baa2’ to ‘Baa3’ — a notch above junk. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 18 companies, including the likes of Britannia, Indigo, and Motherson Sumi, are scheduled to announce their results today which will induce individual stock reactions.

According to analysts, Britannia may see up to 7 per cent volume decline in domestic business while revenue is likely to dip up to 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. READ MORE

As for InterGlobe Aviation, seasonal slowdown and pricing pressure amid Covid-19-led disruption is likely to push the airline towards Rs 2,600 crore loss, analysts say. READ MORE

Global cues
 
US stocks posted gains overnight. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 both rose a little over 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.66 per cent.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street's lead. Japan’s Nikkei shot up over 1 per cent and Australian ASX 200 rose 0.15 per cent in early trading. In commodities, oil futures steadied and Brent was last up 0.3 per cent at $38.44 a barrel.

