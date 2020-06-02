- Moody's downgrade: Expect bouts of correction; sell-off in markets unlikely
- Growth, margin uncertainty likely to impair recovery in IT stocks
- Nifty zooms 1,000 points in just 9 trading sessions; HDFC Bank shines
- Moody's rating downgrade unlikely to rattle markets, say experts
- New launches, cost-control efforts, margin improvement crucial for Lupin
- RIL's Rs 53,125-cr rights issue fully subscribed two days ahead of closing
- IDBI AMC, IDBI MF Trustee Company settle BILT case for over Rs 90 lakh
- Sebi, Centre at odds over easing disclosure norms for listed NCDs
- Sensex, Nifty zoom to 1-month high over unlock 1.0 and FPI buying
- Sobering reality, negative sentiment: Analysts' view of Moody's downgrade
MARKET LIVE: Investors may remain cautious post Moody's rating downgrade
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note today, as signaled by the SGX Nifty, although investors are likely to remain cautious amid Moody's decision to downgrade India and rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. Moody's slashed India's long-term sovereign rating yesterday from ‘Baa2’ to ‘Baa3’ — a notch above junk. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 18 companies, including the likes of Britannia, Indigo, and Motherson Sumi, are scheduled to announce their results today which will induce individual stock reactions.
According to analysts, Britannia may see up to 7 per cent volume decline in domestic business while revenue is likely to dip up to 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. READ MORE
As for InterGlobe Aviation, seasonal slowdown and pricing pressure amid Covid-19-led disruption is likely to push the airline towards Rs 2,600 crore loss, analysts say. READ MORE
Global cues
US stocks posted gains overnight. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 both rose a little over 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.66 per cent.
Asian stocks followed Wall Street's lead. Japan’s Nikkei shot up over 1 per cent and Australian ASX 200 rose 0.15 per cent in early trading. In commodities, oil futures steadied and Brent was last up 0.3 per cent at $38.44 a barrel.
