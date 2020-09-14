JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trades higher; mid-, small-caps in focus today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The focus today will squarely be on the broader market after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) tweaked rules for multi-cap mutual funds. According to the new norms, multi-cap funds must hold at least 75 per cent of their assets in equities with 25 per cent each in large, medium and smaller companies. READ MORE

Market participants will also react to IIP numbers, released over the weekend, followed by CPI and WPI inflation data which are scheduled to be released today. Industrial production shrank by 10.4 percent in July, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation sectors, official data showed on Friday.
 
Results today
 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Future Retail, HUDCO, and PVR are among the 446 companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings today.

Global cues

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.5 per cent. Both Australian shares and Japan's Nikkei were up 0.5 per cent.


