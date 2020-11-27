- Copper zooms near 7-year high on Covid vaccine hopes, fund buying
- After a day's breather, benchmark indices reverse losses on F&O expiry
- Govt move to clear fertiliser firms' subsidy arrears gets tepid response
- Joe Biden's welcome by stock markets second only to Ronald Reagan's
- Divi's Labs: New capex, margin expansion to support earnings growth
- Astral Poly Technik adds a new growth engine in plastic tanks
- Buy-the-dip mantra keeps market resilient, experts say bullish grip to stay
- Siemens India: Hopes hinge on sustained manufacturing sector revival
- FPIs fret over peak margin norms, urge Sebi to defer implementation
- Market Wrap, Nov 26: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to begin December series on a positive note
LIVE market updates: DHFL reported a net loss of Rs 2,123 crore for the quarter ended September as compared to a net loss of Rs 6,750 crore in the year-ago quarter
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are likely to start the December series on a positive note, as per the trend of the SGX Nifty on Friday morning.
Today, investors will keenly await India's GDP figures for the second quarter which are scheduled to be released today post market hours. Every rating agency, barring Barclays, has projected either less contraction in India's economy in the second quarter or the same as it was earlier. READ MORE
FMCG stocks may come under the spotlight toady after market research agency Nielsen said that India's FMCG market will contract by 1-3 per cent in the 2020 calendar year, as headwinds such as commodity inflation outweigh tailwinds.
Besides these, investors will track stock-specific developments, the Rupee's trajectory and oil price movement.
The beleaguered DHFL has reported a net loss of Rs 2,123 crore for the quarter ended September as compared to a net loss of Rs 6,750 crore reported for the same period last financial year.
Global cues
Asian shares were mixed in Friday's early deals. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.07 per cent. Australian shares were down half a per cent while Japan's Nikkei was flat. Korea's Kospi, meanwhile, gained 0.2 per cent.
US financial markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will trade on a partial schedule later on Friday.
In commodities, oil prices looked set to extend their declines from a seven-month high due to signs of oversupply. Brent futures had risen to nearly $50 a barrel this week but was last down 1.5 per cent at $47.87 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More