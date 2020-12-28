- Tide may be turning for Indian tile makers on improved demand outlook
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for benchmark indices
LIVE Markets: US President Donald Trump has signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, days after suggesting he would block it
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | SGX Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty was ruling 107 points higher at 13,861 levels at 7:30 AM, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian markets today. This comes amid positive global cues after after US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, days after suggesting he would block it.
Moreover, the United Kingdom's historic trade deal with the European Union is also likely to aid investor sentiment.
On the Covid front, India is set to hold a two-day dry run from today for its proposed ambitious vaccination drive in four states Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat..
Apart from these, investors will also track stock-specific development, Covid trends, Rupee's trajectory, and foreign fund flow.
Global cues
The main Asian indices were trading higher on Monday. The Hang Seng index and Japan's Nikkei were both up 0.2 per cent while Korea's Kospi gained 0.4 per cent.
