MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Voda Idea Q4 results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Amid a largely positive global set-up, the SGX Nifty indicated a firm open for the domestic benchmark indices on Wednesday. Apart from corporate results triggering stock-specific reactions, stocks from certain sectors will remain in focus in today's session, owing to related developments.

Results today

More than 900 companies, including SpiceJet, Vodafone Idea, Dish TV India, IRCON International, and Sadbhav Engineering, among others are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Analysts expect Vodafone Idea's losses to narrow during the quarter under review, even though subscriber losses and zero IUC regime may dent the top-line.

Global cues

In the US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both registered record closing highs on Tuesday, lifted by technology stocks after an upbeat consumer confidence report. The Dow rose 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.19 per cent.

Asian indices, meanwhile, were flat-to-positive in Wednesday's early trends. Australia's ASX200 and Korea's Kospi were up 0.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, while Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were flat.

(with input from Reuters)

