MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a flat open; Jet Airways, Canara Bk in focus
LIVE market updates: Jet Airways is likely to be in focus today after the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021
Live market updates: The SGX Nifty was trading absolutely flat at 13,420 levels at around 7:30 AM, indicating a flat open for the domestic benchmark indices today. Although the optimism around the progress in Covid vaccines might help lift the indices later in the day.
Apart from this, investors will also track key court proceedings today. Banking and financial counters could remain volatile as the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing in the Interest Waiver/Loan Moratorium case.
Tata Group and Shapoorji Pallonji Group stocks would also be in focus as the SC is expected to deliver its verdict in the Tata vs Mistry case later today.
Jet Airways is likely to trade actively today after the consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital said it expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021. READ MORE
Global cues
Asian stocks came under pressure in early trade on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13 per cent in early trade. Australia’s ASX 200 inched up 0.3 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.2 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq rose 0.45 per cent while the Dow dropped half a per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices fell around 1 per cent on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and heightened tensions between the United States and China undermined the positive impact from an OPEC+ deal on production.
