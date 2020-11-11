- Markets gone 'rogue' on coronavirus vaccine news face tough questions
- Hindalco investors can expect more gains in second half: Analysts
- Bull run continues: Sensex rises 680 points, Nifty settles at 12,631
- M&M's margins to moderate in coming quarters as input costs weigh in
- Fuelling demand: Start-ups show interest in doorstep delivery of diesel
- Market Wrap, Nov 10: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Relief for Prabhat Dairy as SAT quashes Sebi order to deposit Rs 1,292 cr
- Sensex touches 43,000-mark for first time; NSE Nifty tops 12,600
- After FPIs, domestic brokers' lobby voices concern over T+1 settlement
- YES Bank hits 5% upper circuit as CARE upgrades debt instrument rating
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start; NMDC in focus
Market live updates: A total of 628 companies including Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today
Topics
Markets | NMDC | Tata Power
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian markets are likely to open higher today, tracking mixed global cues, but investors might stick to stock-specific approach. Besides, media reports suggest ACC, Adani Green, Balkrishna Industries, Ipca Labs, and YES Bank have been included in the MSCI India index along with seven other stocks. Meanwhile, Bosch, and LIC Housing Finance have been removed from the list. The changes will be effective December 1, 2020.
NMDC is set to trade actively today after the company's board approved share buyback worth Rs 1,378 crore for 4.29 per cent equity stake
Results today
A total of 628 companies including Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index slipped slightly and the Nasdaq closed sharply lower in overnight deals as vaccine optimism led investors away from market leaders and toward cyclical stocks associated with economic recovery. The Dow Jones rose 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.37 per cent.
Asian shares rose on Wednesday as hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine lifted expectations of a swift reopening of the global economy, which would help the region’s heavily trade-dependent markets.
Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei added 1.1 per cent while Hong Kong's main index was flat.
In commodities, oil also ended nearly 3 per cent higher with Brent settling at $44.05, up 3.89 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More