MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 40 pts; RBI monetary policy decision today

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will be addressing the RBI Monetary Policy at 10 am today. Catch all the live market updates here

New Delhi 

The SGX Nifty is indicating a higher opening for the domestic indices today. All eyes will be on the monetary policy address of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am today. Economists and bond traders polled by Business Standard are anticipating a pause in policy rates, and are expecting the monetary policy committee of the RBI to wait for more rate transmission. Meanwhile, rate-sensitive stocks and sectors like banks, real estate, and auto will react to the MPC's decision. READ MORE
Vedanta's delisting offer will close today. According to media reports, the company's promoters need around 60 crore more shares to be tendered for the delisting to succeed.

Apart from these, the market trajectory would also be guided by stock-specific action, capital flow from foreign investors, and global cues.

Results today
 
A total of five companies including Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, and Steel Strips Wheels are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.on October 9.

Global cues

The main Wall Street indices closed higher overnight after US President Donald Trump said talks with Congress had restarted on targeted fiscal relief. The Dow rose 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.5 per cent. In Asia, the trend was mixed. Japan's Nikkei and Austrlaia's ASX 200 were trading with slight cuts in early deals while Hong Kong was up 0.1 per cent..

In commodities, oil prices pushed higher amid hurricane-related shutdowns and possible OPEC production cuts. Brent crude settled up 3.2 per cent to $43.34.




