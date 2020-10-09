- Keep info of employees for 1 yr after resignation: Sebi tells listed firms
- Regaining the milestone: Sensex reclaims 40k level after more than 7 months
- Cadila: Rebound in domestic formulations to add to US sales, drive earnings
- Recovery in freight volumes to help revival of logistics players
- Markets regulator clamps down on inter-scheme transfers for mutual funds
- REITs, InvITs can hold unitholders meeting via video till Dec 31: Sebi
- Equity raise, qualitative growth, likely challenges for incumbent SBI chief
- What is share buyback and things to keep in mind before participating in it
- Multicaps lead third straight month of equity scheme outflows in September
- Australia's largest investment funds plan entry into India, meet NIIF
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 40 pts; RBI monetary policy decision today
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will be addressing the RBI Monetary Policy at 10 am today. Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | RBI Policy
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The SGX Nifty is indicating a higher opening for the domestic indices today. All eyes will be on the monetary policy address of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am today. Economists and bond traders polled by Business Standard are anticipating a pause in policy rates, and are expecting the monetary policy committee of the RBI to wait for more rate transmission. Meanwhile, rate-sensitive stocks and sectors like banks, real estate, and auto will react to the MPC's decision. READ MORE
Global cues
The main Wall Street indices closed higher overnight after US President Donald Trump said talks with Congress had restarted on targeted fiscal relief. The Dow rose 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.5 per cent. In Asia, the trend was mixed. Japan's Nikkei and Austrlaia's ASX 200 were trading with slight cuts in early deals while Hong Kong was up 0.1 per cent..
Vedanta's delisting offer will close today. According to media reports, the company's promoters need around 60 crore more shares to be tendered for the delisting to succeed.
Apart from these, the market trajectory would also be guided by stock-specific action, capital flow from foreign investors, and global cues.
Results today
Apart from these, the market trajectory would also be guided by stock-specific action, capital flow from foreign investors, and global cues.
Results today
A total of five companies including Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, and Steel Strips Wheels are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.on October 9.
Global cues
The main Wall Street indices closed higher overnight after US President Donald Trump said talks with Congress had restarted on targeted fiscal relief. The Dow rose 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.5 per cent. In Asia, the trend was mixed. Japan's Nikkei and Austrlaia's ASX 200 were trading with slight cuts in early deals while Hong Kong was up 0.1 per cent..
In commodities, oil prices pushed higher amid hurricane-related shutdowns and possible OPEC production cuts. Brent crude settled up 3.2 per cent to $43.34.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More