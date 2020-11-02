JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start; RIL, ICICI Bank in focus

Catch all the live market updates here. SC to resume hearing in interest waiver case. HDFC, Bandhan Bank results today

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
Today, the markets will first react to Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's quarterly earnings, while auto stocks could also see some reaction following October sales data.

Bank stocks are expected to be in focus today as the Supreme Court will resume hearing in the loan moratorium case. Last week, the central government asked lenders to credit the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months of moratorium period on loans up to Rs 2 crore.
 
Investors would also eye Markit Manufacturing PMI data for October, slated to be declared later today

New listing
 
Equitas Small Finance Bank will debut at the bourses today after the issue price was fixed at Rs 33 per share. The Rs 518 crore public issue was subscribed 1.95 times.

Results today

Bandhan Bank, HDFC, and NTPC are among the 61 companies slated to report their Q2 earnings.
 
Global cues
 
Asian shares extended losses on Monday on worries about global demand as many economies slid back into coronavirus-induced lockdowns while upcoming U.S. presidential elections led to heightened caution.

On Monday, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.1 per cent while New Zealand's benchmark index eased 0.6 per cent.

Oil prices hit five-month lows. Brent crude LCOC1 to a low of $35.74 per barrel, a level not seen since late May.

(with inputs from Reuters)

