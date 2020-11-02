- Bharti Airtel rings louder than Reliance Jio in net subscriber additions
- Revenues and profit surge for broking houses in September quarter
- Retail, telecom rebound to boost near-term sentiment for RIL stock: Experts
- Street signs: Market trend turns weak, Laurus Labs stock rises, and more
- Analysts slash FY22 profit estimates; telecom, PSU banking firms suffer
- Sebi extends settlement scheme for illiquid stock option cases till Dec 31
- FPIs turn net buyers in October, invest Rs 22,033 cr in Indian markets
- Nine of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 1.63 trn in m-cap; RIL most hit
- DLF-GIC joint venture to be ready for launch of its REIT in 15-18 months
- SEBI fines Titan Company employee for violating insider trading norms
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start; RIL, ICICI Bank in focus
Catch all the live market updates here. SC to resume hearing in interest waiver case. HDFC, Bandhan Bank results today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Today, the markets will first react to Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank's quarterly earnings, while auto stocks could also see some reaction following October sales data.
Bank stocks are expected to be in focus today as the Supreme Court will resume hearing in the loan moratorium case. Last week, the central government asked lenders to credit the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months of moratorium period on loans up to Rs 2 crore.
Investors would also eye Markit Manufacturing PMI data for October, slated to be declared later today
New listing
Equitas Small Finance Bank will debut at the bourses today after the issue price was fixed at Rs 33 per share. The Rs 518 crore public issue was subscribed 1.95 times.Global cues
Results today
Bandhan Bank, HDFC, and NTPC are among the 61 companies slated to report their Q2 earnings.
Results today
Bandhan Bank, HDFC, and NTPC are among the 61 companies slated to report their Q2 earnings.
Asian shares extended losses on Monday on worries about global demand as many economies slid back into coronavirus-induced lockdowns while upcoming U.S. presidential elections led to heightened caution.
On Monday, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.1 per cent while New Zealand's benchmark index eased 0.6 per cent.
Oil prices hit five-month lows. Brent crude LCOC1 to a low of $35.74 per barrel, a level not seen since late May.
(with inputs from Reuters)
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More