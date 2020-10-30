JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start; RIL Q2 results today

Catch all the live market updates here.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
The Indian markets look set to start the November series on a flat note, with the SGX Nifty slipping 22 points at 11,642 levels at 7:30 AM.  Besides global cues, all eyes today will be on the quarterly results of Reliance Industries. Besides, market participants will also react to the results announced post market hours yesterday.

Results today

Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, DLF, and 77 other companies are slated to report their quarterly earnings today.

In a Bloomberg poll, 14 analysts estimated a net profit of Rs 8,194 crore for Reliance Industries; 10 analysts estimated a revenue of Rs 1.11 trillion for the company. READ MORE

Global cues

The US stocks enjoyed a rebound overnight after a significant selloff the day prior, and were boosted by a stronger-than-expected report on US economic growth in the third-quarter. Overall, the Dow closed up half a per cent. The S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq added 1.6 per cent.

Asian markets, meanwhile, slid in Friday's early deals. Australia's ASX 200 dipped 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's main index slid 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was also down 0.77 per cent.

In commodities, oil continued a downward slide, falling by more than 4 per cent overnight. December Brent crude futures settled lower at $37.65 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

