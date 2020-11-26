- Nifty50 took 1,613 trading sessions to climb from 8,000 to 13,000 level
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher ahead of F&O expiry
LIVE Market updates: Siemens might trade actively in today's session after reporting a flattish dip in profit at Rs 330 crore in the September quarter
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the domestic indices today, despite mixed global cues. However, the expiry of November series derivative contracts is expected to keep the session volatile.
Investors will today track the meeting of Sebi-appointed Secondary Market Advisory Committee which is expected to discuss big bang reforms for the capital market. According to reports, one of the agendas for today's meeting is the discussion over reducing settlement days to T+1.
Giving finality to the efforts towards salvaging Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the Union Cabinet yesterday gave its nod to merge LVB with DBS Bank India. The amalgamation will come into force tomorrow and LVB's shares will be delisted.
Siemens might trade actively in today's session after reporting a flattish dip in profit at Rs 330 crore in the September quarter. The company's revenue also fell to Rs 3,547 crore.
Global cues
The main indices in the US dipped slightly in overnight deals as investors switched their focus from vaccine hopes to disappointing US jobs data and new Covid-19 lockdowns. Overall, the S&P 500 index fell 0.16 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost half a per cent, while the Nasdaq increased 0.47 per cent.
In Asia, indices were mixed early Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei rose half a per cent and Korea's Kospi was up 0.4 per cent. Pn the other hand, Hong Kong's main index was flat while Australia's ASX200 fell 0.3 per cent.
In commodities, data showing a surprise drop in weekly US crude inventories extended a rally in oil prices. Brent was at $48.90, up 2.17 per cent on the day.
