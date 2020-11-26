Pressure mounts: Vedanta Resources sounds out bondholders on debt extension

Resources Ltd. has begun sounding out debt holders about the possibility of extending maturities on some of its dollar to reduce refinancing pressures.



The mining giant started approaching the investors to discuss possible debt extensions after the company’s failed attempt to delist its India unit, Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

The company’s $670 million of due June next year, which are among notes under discussion with holders, slumped as much as 7.7 cents after the That left them set for the sharpest daily drop in more than six weeks, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.





Pressures are mounting at London-based Resources after the delisting flopped, given it would have helped the holding company more easily access cash at the unit. That’s triggered warnings from credit rating firms about Vedanta Resources’ debt pile. Vedanta’s businesses include zinc, aluminum and oil and gas. Those commodities were hit by a slump in demand amid the pandemic earlier this year, though prices have since rebounded.

Investors and rating are scrutinizing the group’s refinancing plans as tycoon Anil Agarwal tries to streamline its corporate structure. Holding including Vedanta Resources, which are controlled Agarwal, face their highest debt repayments in years.

A spokesman for the Vedanta group declined to comment.