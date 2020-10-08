- How to identify and trade the Triple Top reversal pattern?
MARKET LIVE: Sensex trades 300 pts higher in pre-open, Nifty tops 11,850
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the domestic indices today, in line with positive trend in global markets.
IT stocks are set to be in focus today after the country's largest IT services company, TCS, beat street expectations in its second-quarter financials, led by a rebound in growth in key verticals and geographies. The company also approved a share buyback programme of Rs 16,000-crore. Wipro is also considering going for a share buyback programme which will be considered in its meeting scheduled on October 13.
Besides, the upward circuit filter revision for a total of 368 stocks will be implemented from today. This includes 16 scrips whose circuit filter will be raised from 5 per cent to 20 per cent. and includes the likes of Den Networks, Wockhardt Limited, and Welspun Corp among others.
Results today
On the results front, a total of seven companies including 5paisa Capital, GM Breweries, and Prabhat Dairy are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings today.
Global cues
The main indices in Wall Street ended higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.74 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.88 per cent. Asian indices also tracked the Wall Street gain. Australian ASX 200 rose 1.2 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.97 per cent, and Korea's Kospi was up 0.16 per cent. On the other hand, Hong Kong was down 0.66 per cent.
