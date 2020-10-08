Forensic audit report findings not final, says Franklin Templeton

The report findings were not final and might change based on the clarifications provided by to auditors, the asset manager told unit holders in a letter sent on Wednesday.

“The reports regarding the findings of the forensic audit/inspection are misleading, and we believe that it is improper to make any publication regarding the forensic audit/inspection report as the matter is under the consideration of the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court,” India President Sanjay Sapre said in a note.

He clarified that employees who made investments in the six schemes continued to hold substantial investments in these schemes. The decision to exercise a “put” option rested with the investment management team, which would takes into account various factors in order to maximise recovery of investment proceeds when making such an investment related decision. Exercising a put was not the only available option, said Sapre.

“Some reports specifically call out investments made in certain issuers where we did not exercise a put option. However, these reports ignore the fact that has already initiated legal recovery proceedings in the case of some of these issuers,” Sapre said.

Reports had suggested that Franklin Templeton had not exercised put options in papers belonging to Essel group and Reliance group companies, among others, despite a ratings downgrade. A put option gives the holder the right to sell a particular asset at a particular time and price.

He clarified that part of the Rs 8,262-crore total cash that had been received from maturities, pre-payments and coupons from the six schemes as of September 30 had been utilised to repay borrowings. The asset manager had Rs 5,084 crore available for distribution to unitholders in four cash positive schemes – Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund – subject to fund running expenses.

“The cash flows received so far are without the ability to efficiently monetise assets, which will only be possible after successfully completing the e-voting process. I would also like to remind you that we have placed all the information regarding the funds in the public domain and update this information every two weeks – cash flows received, detailed scheme-wise portfolios, upgrades or downgrades, changes to the maturity profile, put/call options exercised, etc, in an endeavour to assure investors that we continue to act in a transparent manner in their best interest,” said Sapre.