MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points in pre-open, Nifty tests 12k

Catch all the live market updates here. Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, and YES Bank among firms set to announce results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
Investors will today focus on global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific developments amid a choppy trend in the domestic markets and the lack of other major triggers. SGX Nifty tracked the trend in Asian indices and was trading flat at 11,885 levels, at around 7:30 AM.

Housing Finance companies are likely to be in focus today as the RBI has asked HFCs to deploy at least 60 per cent of their net assets in the business of providing finance for housing, and those who still don’t have that ratio, must do so in a phased manner by March 31, 2024.

Results today

Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are among the 38 companies set to announce quarterly earnings today.

Tech Mahindra is expected to post up to 2.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency for the quarter under review. Further, analysts expect up to 250 basis points increase in Ebit margin on a sequential basis. READ MORE

Global cues

The main Wall Street indices closed higher overnight after signs of progress in stimulus talks in Washington. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained half a per cent each. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bumped up 0.2 per cent. 

Asian indices, meanwhile, mixed in Friday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 dipped 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s index was flat.


