- Market Ahead, October 23: Top factors that could guide markets today
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Ambuja Cements, Bharti Infratel in focus today
- Majority of equity, composite bond funds underperformed indices: Report
- Sebi issues framework for processing AIF registration applications
- ICRA revises down FY21 securitisation volumes estimate to Rs 80,000 crore
- Foreign investor holding in Reliance Industries rises to record 27.2% in Q2
- Equitas SFB IPO subscribed two times even as HNIs give offer a miss
- Sebi disposes of proceedings against Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal, 2 others
- IPOs come out of deep freezer as market revives, liquidity eases
- Strong deal pipeline to sustain L&T Infotech's growth trajectory
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points in pre-open, Nifty tests 12k
Catch all the live market updates here. Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, and YES Bank among firms set to announce results today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Ambuja Cements
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today focus on global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific developments amid a choppy trend in the domestic markets and the lack of other major triggers. SGX Nifty tracked the trend in Asian indices and was trading flat at 11,885 levels, at around 7:30 AM.
Housing Finance companies are likely to be in focus today as the RBI has asked HFCs to deploy at least 60 per cent of their net assets in the business of providing finance for housing, and those who still don’t have that ratio, must do so in a phased manner by March 31, 2024.
Results today
Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are among the 38 companies set to announce quarterly earnings today.
Tech Mahindra is expected to post up to 2.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency for the quarter under review. Further, analysts expect up to 250 basis points increase in Ebit margin on a sequential basis. READ MORE
Global cues
The main Wall Street indices closed higher overnight after signs of progress in stimulus talks in Washington. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained half a per cent each. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bumped up 0.2 per cent.
Asian indices, meanwhile, mixed in Friday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 dipped 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s index was flat.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More