MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tumbles 90 pts as US election results pour in

Catch all the live market updates here. According to Bloomberg news agency, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was racing ahead in 131 electoral seats while Republican Donald Trump was leading in 92 seats

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The domestic equity markets are set for fluctuations as results of the 59th US presidential election start to trickle in. According to Bloomberg news agency, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was racing ahead in 131 electoral seats while Republican Donald Trump was leading in 92 seats as of 8:15 am. The two contenders are neck and neck in vital Florida and other competitive battleground states, including Georgia and Ohio, still up in the air. CATCH THE LATEST US ELECTIONS RESULTS UPDATES HERE

SGX Nifty, meanwhile, dipped 80 points at 11,750 levels, indicating a negative start for the Indian indices today.

Apart from these, investors may choose to focus on stock-specific developments and corporate results.

Results today

A total of 91 companies including State Bank of India, Lupin, and Adani Enterprises, are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

Analysts remain divided on SBI's bottom-line figures for the quarter which may come in anywhere between Rs 2,172 crore and Rs 4,676 crore. That said, slower growth in net interest income, muted loan growth, an unchanged net interest margin, and decline in operating profit may mark the quarter. READ MORE

Global cues

Wall Street’s main indexes jumped overnight as investors bet that one of the country’s most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. The Dow rose 2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.78 per cent and the Nasdaq added 1.85 per cent.

Stocks in Asia, meanwhile, mere mixed in Wednesday's early deals with Japan's Nikkei rising 1.4 per cent and Kospi gaining 0.24 per cent. On the other hand, Australia's ASX 200 dipped 1 per cent while Hong Kong's main index was also down half a per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

