US election results 2020 LIVE: First polls close; result trends shortly

US Presidential Election results 2020: The election result day is finally here. Since yesterday, millions of voters have been flocking to polling sites to cast their ballot in favour of either President Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the world's most significant democratic exercise. While the former seeks to overcome his Democratic rival's lead in opinion polls to win four more years in the White House, Biden has exuded confidence of a big victory in the presidential polls.
The results of one of the most bitterly fought elections in US history will start trickling in now. However, the mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states – meaning a final winner might not be declared today, unless a candidate bags a landslide victory.
A presidential candidate must receive an absolute majority of at least 270 electoral votes to win. The states apportioned most electoral votes are California (55), Texas (38), New York and Florida (29 each), and Illinois and Pennsylvania (20 each).
