MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus concerns, corporate results, and macro data will be the top triggers for Indian indices today.
China's Hubei province reported a record rise in the coronavirus death toll on Thursday, as global health experts warned the epidemic could get far worse before it is brought under control. Health officials in Hubei province said 242 people had died from the flu-like virus on Wednesday that brought the total number of deaths in the province to 1,310.
Besides, investors will continue to monitor the Rupee's trajectory and oil price movement.
RESULTS TODAY
On the results front, almost 615 companies, including BPCL, Page Industries, Nestle India, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, are scheduled to announce their December quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
Globally, the Wall Street closed at record highs on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.94 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.64 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9 per cent. However, the Asian stock markets wobbled on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus cases at the outbreak’s epicenter jumped sharply. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading 0.04 per cent weaker. Japan's Nikkei was 0.2 per cent lower, while Australia's ASX/S&P 200 index retreated from a record high.
In commodities, oil prices ticked up with Brent crude futures trading at $56.03 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
