MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at subdued start; YES Bank, Hero Moto in focus

- Burger King India stock now 3.3 times its IPO price of Rs 60 per share
- Back with a bang: Bankex outperforming Sensex, sharpest since 2009
- Indian hedge funds beat their peers in other emerging markets in 2020
- Sensex, Nifty capture new heights on positive global cues; HDFC, ONGC gain
- Markets see liquidity gush as FPI inflows surpass $20 billion mark
- HCL Tech stock playing catch up with peers after lagging for three months
- Sebi tweaks eligibility norms, paves way for fintech firms to set up AMCs
- OEM recovery, robust replacement demand to boost Apollo Tyres revenues
- Sebi imposes 2-year ban on individuals for irregularities in Timbor IPO
- Market Wrap, Dec 16: Here's all that happened in the markets today
LIVE Markets: Global markets are ruling higher after the US Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low
The weekly derivative expiry might keep the headline indices volatile
The weekly derivative expiry might keep the headline indices volatile, although investors are likely to opt for stock-specific play amid lack of key domestic triggers.
Among individual stocks, aviation stocks might come under pressure today after the Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by a steep 6.3 per cent on Wednesday.
Hero MotoCorp has said it will increase prices of all its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.
Global cues
Two of the three main Wall Street indices closed higher overnight as progress toward a long-awaited US stimulus package and a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low helped the Nasdaq benchmark to a fresh record high. Overall, the Nasdaq closed up 0.5 per cent for the day. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent and the Dow slipped 0.2 per cent.
In Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX benchmark rose 0.64 per cent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
