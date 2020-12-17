JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at subdued start; YES Bank, Hero Moto in focus

LIVE Markets: Global markets are ruling higher after the US Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Hero MotoCorp

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The weekly derivative expiry might keep the headline indices volatile
The weekly derivative expiry might keep the headline indices volatile
LIVE market updates: The domestic equity markets look set for a flat to negative start today, with the SGX Nifty trading at 13,676 levels, down six points, at 7:30 AM, despite positive global cues.

The weekly derivative expiry might keep the headline indices volatile, although investors are likely to opt for stock-specific play amid lack of key domestic triggers.

Among individual stocks, aviation stocks might come under pressure today after the Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by a steep 6.3 per cent on Wednesday.
Hero MotoCorp has said it will increase prices of all its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

Global cues

Two of the three main Wall Street indices closed higher overnight as progress toward a long-awaited US stimulus package and a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low helped the Nasdaq benchmark to a fresh record high. Overall, the Nasdaq closed up 0.5 per cent for the day. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent and the Dow slipped 0.2 per cent.

In Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX benchmark rose 0.64 per cent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh