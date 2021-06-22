- How 10 candles in a chart pattern make a Sushi Roll
- Indian Bank opens Rs 4000-cr QIP issue; sets floor price at Rs 142.15/share
- MSCI India crosses 55% premium over emerging markets peers: Report
- Shares of four Adani Group companies locked in 5% upper circuit
- Privatisation buzz lifts Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank stocks by 20%
- Govt eases listing norms for companies having over Rs 1 trn m-cap
- With growth prospects improving, more steam left in NTPC stock
- US stocks open higher, led by gains in banks and industrial firms
- Sebi mulling benign tax treatment for GIFT funds under VCC model
- IIFL Home Finance files draft shelf prospectus to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices
LIVE market: A total of 79 companies, including NMDC, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, and Jaypee Infratech are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today
LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty signalled a positive opening for the Indian markets on Tuesday, amid favourable global cues. Apart from this, a host of stock-specific developments and corporate results are set to trigger individual stock movements during the session.
Results today
A total of 79 companies, including NMDC, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, and Jaypee Infratech are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street rallied overnight, with the Dow completing its strongest session in over three months. The Dow rose 1.76 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.40 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.79 per cent.
In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 2.3 per cent, ASX200 gained 1.34 per cent and Korea's Kospi was up 0.6 per cent in Tuesday's early deals.
In commodities, oil prices continued to rally, with Brent oil hitting $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years. Meanwhile, Bitcoin tumbled, on Monday, to a two-week low of $31,333, on China’s expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining.
(with inputs from Reuters)
