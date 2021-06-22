JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

LIVE market: A total of 79 companies, including NMDC, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, and Jaypee Infratech are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty signalled a positive opening for the Indian markets on Tuesday, amid favourable global cues. Apart from this, a host of stock-specific developments and corporate results are set to trigger individual stock movements during the session.

Results today

A total of 79 companies, including NMDC, Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, and Jaypee Infratech are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.

Global cues
 
Wall Street rallied overnight, with the Dow completing its strongest session in over three months. The Dow rose 1.76 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.40 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.79 per cent.

In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 2.3 per cent, ASX200 gained 1.34 per cent and Korea's Kospi was up 0.6 per cent in Tuesday's early deals.

In commodities, oil prices continued to rally, with Brent oil hitting $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years. Meanwhile, Bitcoin tumbled, on Monday, to a two-week low of $31,333, on China’s expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining.

(with inputs from Reuters)

