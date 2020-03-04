JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investor concerns regarding the the fast-spreading novel coronavirus and its effect on the global economy remain the top trigger for the markets. The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday cut interest rates by a half percentage point in an emergency move to try to prevent a global recession. The virus, meanwhile, continues to spread quickly beyond the outbreak’s epicenter in China, with Italy overnight reporting a jump in deaths to a total of 79.

Apart from the coronavirus newsflow, investors will await the release of India Service PMI numbers for February to be released today.

GLOBAL CUES

Despite the Fed’s attempt to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus, US stock indexes closed down about 3 per cent on Tuesday as investors questioned whether the rate cut will be enough if the virus continues to spread. The Dow Jones industrial average, Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 each closed down close to 3 per cent. Asian shares started lower on Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 index fell 1.4 per cent in early trade while Nikkei futures traded in negative territory

In commodities, oil prices slipped, with Brent crude falling 30 cents to $51.90 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

