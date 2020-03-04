- Coronavirus outbreak: Rupee closes above 73, experts see more pain
- Coronavirus outbreak: US Fed cuts rates by 50 bps, RBI ready to take action
- Sebi relaxes penalty guidelines in minor commodity futures: Here're details
- India's sugar mills likely to achieve over 80% of its export quota
- NBFCs' plan for SBI Cards IPO goes awry amid coronavirus outbreak
- Three companies receive Sebi's approval to float IPO: Here're details
- Muted outlook may lead to correction in TVS Motor's stock: Analysts
- Coronavirus scare: Market crash is a buying opportunity, says history
- Cheer returns to Street after 7 days; Sensex rises 480 pts, metals shine
- SBI Cards IPO: This one's for high net-worth individuals, but has its risks
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investor concerns regarding the the fast-spreading novel coronavirus and its effect on the global economy remain the top trigger for the markets. The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday cut interest rates by a half percentage point in an emergency move to try to prevent a global recession. The virus, meanwhile, continues to spread quickly beyond the outbreak’s epicenter in China, with Italy overnight reporting a jump in deaths to a total of 79.
Apart from the coronavirus newsflow, investors will await the release of India Service PMI numbers for February to be released today.
GLOBAL CUES
Despite the Fed’s attempt to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus, US stock indexes closed down about 3 per cent on Tuesday as investors questioned whether the rate cut will be enough if the virus continues to spread. The Dow Jones industrial average, Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 each closed down close to 3 per cent. Asian shares started lower on Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 index fell 1.4 per cent in early trade while Nikkei futures traded in negative territory
In commodities, oil prices slipped, with Brent crude falling 30 cents to $51.90 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More