MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start for Sensex, Nifty
LIVE market: Shares of companies like Dixon Technologies and Sterling Technologies will be in focus today after the government launched the PLI scheme for telecommunications and networking products
LIVE market updates: After falling for two days in a row, the market bulls look poised to make a comeback in Thursday's session. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,232, higher by 36 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. However, weak cues from global peers and elevated crude prices could keep upside capped, while the weekly options expiry may keep trading volatile during the session.
Results today
Ambuja Cements, Enkei Wheels, RCL Retail, Rollatainers and Twinstar Industries are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
On Wall Street, technology stocks faced some pressure on inflation concerns, driving down the Nasdaq while other companies rose on broader economic optimism. The Dow Jones rose 0.29 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58 per cent.
Asian markets were also mixed early Thursday. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index and Japan's Nikkei were up 0.25 per cent, each, in early trading, while the Hang Seng index and Korea's Kospi fell 0.7 per cent, each.
In oil markets, Brent oil climbed above $65 for the first time since January 2020 as US output plunged by a record amid the nation’s energy crisis, adding to a tightening global market.
(with inputs from Reuters)
