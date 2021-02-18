Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Seb) has eased the listing norms for large companies.
The regulator said large companies can now divest a minimum 5 per cent in the IPO, instead of 10 per cent.
How and who will the Sebi move benefit? In this podcast, Business Standard's Samie Modak explains in detail the impact of the Sebi decision and what it means for the LIC IPO
