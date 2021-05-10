JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE markets: A total of 22 firms, including Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Venky's, JMC Projects and Zydus Wellness are slated to post their quarterly numbers today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for the Indian markets on Monday on the back of a strong global setup. A fall in the daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday might also help investor sentiment.

Besides, corporate results, foreign fund flow, and stock-specific developments will be among other major triggers.

Results today

A total of 22 firms, including Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Venky's, JMC Projects and Zydus Wellness are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

Global cues

Asian stocks and US equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 hit a record on weak jobs data that added to the case for ongoing stimulus. Japan’s Topix index advanced 1.1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index added 1 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

