MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty
LIVE markets: A total of 22 firms, including Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Venky's, JMC Projects and Zydus Wellness are slated to post their quarterly numbers today
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for the Indian markets on Monday on the back of a strong global setup. A fall in the daily Covid-19 cases on Sunday might also help investor sentiment.
Besides, corporate results, foreign fund flow, and stock-specific developments will be among other major triggers.
Global cues
Asian stocks and US equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 hit a record on weak jobs data that added to the case for ongoing stimulus. Japan’s Topix index advanced 1.1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index added 1 per cent.
Results today
A total of 22 firms, including Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Venky's, JMC Projects and Zydus Wellness are slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
(with inputs from Reuters)
