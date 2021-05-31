MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a tepid start; BoB, Divi's Lab in focus

- Rally lures HDFC Bank to do 'whatever it takes' to make more equity deals
SGX Nifty indicates a tepid start; BoB, Divi's Lab in focus
On the macroeconomic front, GDP data for the March quarter is slated to be out today, along with the core sector data for April
LIVE market updates: Tracking weakness in Asian peers, the Indian markets too eyed a tepid start on Monday. However, continued fall in daily Covid-19 cases could help cap the downside.
Investors will today track macro data, corporate results, and stock-specific action for further direction. On the macroeconomic front, GDP data for the March quarter is slated to be out today, along with the core sector data for April.
Global cues
Most Asian stocks retreated and US equity futures were steady as investors continue to weigh inflation risks and the strength of the economic recovery. Equities slipped in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where a gauge of the manufacturing industry suggested the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked.
Results today
Aurobindo Pharma, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Jamna Auto Industries and Uttam Galva Steels are among 79 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
Japan's Topix index fell 0.6 per cent, Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
