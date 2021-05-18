- Will Go Air's IPO initiate sector re-rating? Here's what analysts think
- Several companies rush to file draft red herring prospectus with Sebi
- Dip in Covid cases boosts indices; Sensex up 1.74%, FIIs remain net sellers
- SAT rejects Sebi view, rules tribunal can function sans technical member
- Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 3 trillion as equity markets rally
- Dow opens lower as inflation worries persist after strong rebound last week
- Sebi proposes framework for gold exchange; suggests electronic receipts
- Rupee gains for 2nd straight session on positive equities, rises by 7 paise
- Market Wrap Podcast, May 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Here's what brokerages expect from Tata Motors' Q4FY21 results on Tuesday
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up open; Tata Motors Q4 results today
LIVE market: Analysts expect Tata Motors to report a strong standalone performance, offset by modest performance in JLR
LIVE market updates: Early trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up open for the Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange tracked firm trend in Asian stocks and traded 154 points higher at 15,100, signaling a gap-up open.
On the Covid-19 front, India recorded daily cases below 3 lakh for the second straight day, which may support investor sentiment. Besides, market participants will also track corporate results, stock-specific developments, and oil price movement.
Results today
A total of 35 companies, including Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Route Mobile, are set to release their quarterly earnings today.
Analysts expect Tata Motors to report a strong standalone performance, offset by modest performance in JLR. On a consolidated basis, they are penciling in a 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the company's top-line and a profit of up to Rs 2,813 crore. READ MORE
Global cues
Wall Street stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by tech shares as signs of growing inflation worried investors about the potential for tighter monetary policy. The Dow Jones fell 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.25 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.38 per cent.
The major Asian indices traded firm in early Tuesday trade. Japan's Nikkei ruled 2.18 per cent higher, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi were up 1.5 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.
(with inputs from Reuters)
