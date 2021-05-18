JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up open; Tata Motors Q4 results today

LIVE market: Analysts expect Tata Motors to report a strong standalone performance, offset by modest performance in JLR

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Early trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up open for the Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange tracked firm trend in Asian stocks and traded 154 points higher at 15,100, signaling a gap-up open.

On the Covid-19 front, India recorded daily cases below 3 lakh for the second straight day, which may support investor sentiment. Besides, market participants will also track corporate results, stock-specific developments, and oil price movement.

Results today

A total of 35 companies, including Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Route Mobile, are set to release their quarterly earnings today.

Analysts expect Tata Motors to report a strong standalone performance, offset by modest performance in JLR. On a consolidated basis, they are penciling in a 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the company's top-line and a profit of up to Rs 2,813 crore. READ MORE

Global cues

Wall Street stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by tech shares as signs of growing inflation worried investors about the potential for tighter monetary policy. The Dow Jones fell 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.25 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.38 per cent.

The major Asian indices traded firm in early Tuesday trade. Japan's Nikkei ruled 2.18 per cent higher, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi were up 1.5 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.

(with inputs from Reuters)

