MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices
LIVE market: Oil prices fell anew, having shed almost 7 per cent last week as concerns about global demand prompted speculators to take profits on long positions after a long bull run
LIVE market updates: Tracking a mixed setup for global markets, the Indian markets looked indecisive as SGX Nifty futures were trading 0.02 per cent higher at 7.35 am. Amid lack of key domestic triggers, investors are likely to look at global cues for market direction while sticking to stock-specific bets.
Asian stocks fluctuated at the start of the week, with investors fretting over bond yields and inflation as economic activity picks up. Japan's Topix Index fell 1.5 per cent, Australia’s ASX 200 Index gained 0.4 per cent while Hang Seng Index fluctuated.
Asian stocks fluctuated at the start of the week, with investors fretting over bond yields and inflation as economic activity picks up. Japan's Topix Index fell 1.5 per cent, Australia’s ASX 200 Index gained 0.4 per cent while Hang Seng Index fluctuated.
Oil prices fell anew, having shed almost 7 per cent last week as concerns about global demand prompted speculators to take profits on long positions after a long bull run. Brent was off 53 cents at $64.00 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
