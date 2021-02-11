- Market Ahead, February 11: All you need to know before the opening bell
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open lower; ITC to report Q3 nos today
LIVE market: Apart from ITC, 441 other companies, including Coal India, ACC, and Ashok Leyland are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today
LIVE stock market updates: The benchmark indices may slide lower at open on Thursday amid choppy trading in markets across the globe. The SGX Nifty dropped 69 points at 15,069, at 7:30 AM. Besides, weekly options expiry is set to inject volatility into the session in which investors will track stock-specific developments, corporate results, and global cues as triggers.
Results today
A total of 442 companies, including ITC, Coal India, ACC, and Ashok Leyland are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, though the Dow Jones snared a 0.2 per cent gain to a record close. The S&P 500 slipped 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.25 per cent from a record close the day before.
Stocks were flat in early trading in Asia on Thursday as well, as investors kept tapping the brakes on runs in asset prices after taking in tepid US inflation data and comments from the Federal Reserve chief affirming the outlook for a slow recovery.
The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index was last down 0.1 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped half a per cent. The pause coincides with much of Asia going into extended holidays for the Lunar New Year.
In commodities, oil rose for the ninth day, its longest winning streak in two years, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes vaccine rollouts will boost demand.
