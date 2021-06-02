- Global stocks hit record high, India takes breather; ICICI Bank falls 1.8%
- Infosys to initiate internal investigation into insider trading case
- Lack of near-term triggers to cap upsides in Aurobindo Pharma
- Sebi bans Capital Heed Financial's proprietor for violating adviser rules
- Sebi permits off market transfers to ease fund relocation to IFSC
- Sebi levies Rs 42 lakh fine on 19 entities for fraudulent trading
- Sebi issues guidelines for off-mkt transfer of securities by FPIs to IFSC
- ITC Q4 consolidated net profit falls 3%, declares final dividend of Rs 5.75
- Sebi bans 8 entities from securities mkt in Infosys insider trading case
- New margin norms weigh on volumes, brokers estimate 10-15% impact
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-negative start for indices
LIVE markets: A total of 23 companies, including Motherson Sumi Systems, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, and PVR are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today
LIVE market updates: The early trends on the SGX Nifty indicated a flat-to-negative open for the benchmark indices on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. Meanwhile, investor participation in the equity markets may continue to remain subdued as the trading community gets attuned to the 75 per cent peak margin norms.
Investors would today track the RBI’s 3-day monetary policy meeting, that begins later in the day, amid expectations that inflation and growth concerns could see the Monetary policy committee (MPC) maintain an accommodative stance. Besides, they will also track global cues, Covid-related updates, oil price movement, and corporate results.
Results today
A total of 23 companies, including Motherson Sumi Systems, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, and PVR are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
In the US, data showed US manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand in a reopening economy boosted orders. But unfinished work piled up because of shortages of raw materials and labor. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq ended 0.09 per cent lower.
Asian stocks, meanwhile, were largely higher in Wednesday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.35 per cent, Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.62 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi up 0.34 per cent. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.2 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
