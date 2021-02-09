- Shareholding of FPIs in listed companies at five-year high, shows data
- A record-breaking run: Nifty atop Mount 15,000, Sensex at 51,000
- Godrej Consumer: Q3 in sync with street, analysts positive on future
- Sebi bars Capitalaim Financial Advisory, 5 others from securities market
- Banking funds shine amid Budget boost, deliver 35% returns in three months
- Securitisation volumes continue sequential growth in third quarter
- FPI's December-end shareholding in NSE-listed firms at 5-year high of 23%
- Market Wrap, Feb 8: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Bajaj Finserv nears record high; stock rallies 16% in 6 days post Budget
- Shree Cement crosses Rs 1 trillion in market capitalisation
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher for seventh straight day
LIVE updates: A total of 218 companies, including Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Berger Paints India, and Burger King India are among the 218 companies set to announce their quarterly earnings today
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are likely to witness another record opening on Tuesday, with the SGX Nifty, up 40 points, at 7:30 AM, indicating a positive start. Meanwhile, investors will continue to track global cues, corporate results, stock-specific developments, and foreign fund flow.
Results today
A total of 218 companies, including Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Berger Paints India, and Burger King India are among the 218 companies set to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street closed at all-time highs on Monday as the Nasdaq added nearly 1 per cent and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 0.75 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded mixed in Tuesday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei climbed half a per cent and Korea's Kospi rose 1 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 fell 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng index was also down 0.2 pre cent.
In commodities, oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Monday to their highest levels in more than a year, with Brent nudging past $60 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
