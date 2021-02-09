JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher for seventh straight day

LIVE updates:

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are likely to witness another record opening on Tuesday, with the SGX Nifty, up 40 points, at 7:30 AM, indicating a positive start. Meanwhile, investors will continue to track global cues, corporate results, stock-specific developments, and foreign fund flow.

Results today

A total of 218 companies, including Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Berger Paints India, and Burger King India are among the 218 companies set to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Global cues

Wall Street closed at all-time highs on Monday as the Nasdaq added nearly 1 per cent and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 0.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded mixed in Tuesday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei climbed half a per cent and Korea's Kospi rose 1 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 fell 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng index was also down 0.2 pre cent.

In commodities, oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Monday to their highest levels in more than a year, with Brent nudging past $60 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

