MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-positive start; TCS in focus
LIVE market: TCS reported 6.2 per cent sequential growth in Q4FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 9,246 crore while revenue grew by 4.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 43,705 crore.
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look poised to open on a flat-to-positive note on Tuesday, on the back of mixed cues from global peers.
Covid-related newsflow and macro data announced post market hours yesterday, however, may limit the upside. India's retail price inflation rate rose to a four-month high of 5.52 per cent in March, while the industrial production declined for the second month in a row in February. On the Covid front, India recorded 1.60 lakh fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to Worldometer.
Market participants will also track the Rupee's trajectory, foreign fund flow, and stock-specific action.
Global cues
The Wall Street indices ended lower on Monday, with investors waiting for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week. Overall, the Dow Jones fell 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded over 1 per cent up in Tuesday's early deals, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.76 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
