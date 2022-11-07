JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 170pts

Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,289 levels, 172 points higher

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A gap-up open is likely for Indian equity markets on Monday amid strong global cues and steady foreign inflows. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,289 levels, 172 points higher.

Globally, the US markets were on a strong foot Friday ahead of Congressional mid-term elections and inflation report due this week. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices closed above 1 per cent each.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, rose in Monday's trade as key indices like Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 gained up to 0.8 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude cooled off from their weekly highs to $97 per barrel and $91 per barrel, respectively.

Back home, shares of Divi's Lab, Paytm, and BPCL will be closely tracked as the companies are due to report their July-September (Q2FY23) quarter results on Monday, November 7.

Among individual stocks, shares of SBI will be in focus after the bank’s net profit rose 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,265 crore in Q2FY23.

