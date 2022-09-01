- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap down start, down nearly 300 points
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap down start, down nearly 300 points
Stock market live updates: At 8:02 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,460 levels, down nearly 300-odd points.
Globally, the US markets edged lower on Wednesday as strong employment data fueled rate hike concerns. Dow Jones slipped 0.8 per cent, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite fell 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, declined following weak Wall Street cues on Thursday morning. Nikkei 225, Topix, S&P 200, Kospi shed over 1 per cent each.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil declined amid demand slump. Brent Crude slipped 2 per cent to $96 per barrel and WTI Crude 0.2 per cent to $89 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Ashok Leyland will be in focus after the commercial vehicle maker bagged mega order for fleet of 1,400 school buses in UAE.
