MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap down start, down nearly 300 points

Stock market live updates: At 8:02 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,460 levels, down nearly 300-odd points.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
A gap down start is likely for markets amid weak global sentiments. At 8:02 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,460 levels, down nearly 300-odd points.

Globally, the US markets edged lower on Wednesday as strong employment data fueled rate hike concerns. Dow Jones slipped 0.8 per cent, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite fell 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, declined following weak Wall Street cues on Thursday morning. Nikkei 225, Topix, S&P 200, Kospi shed over 1 per cent each.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil declined amid demand slump. Brent Crude slipped 2 per cent to $96 per barrel and WTI Crude 0.2 per cent to $89 per barrel.

Back home, shares of Ashok Leyland will be in focus after the commercial vehicle maker bagged mega order for fleet of 1,400 school buses in UAE.

