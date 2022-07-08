- TCS Q1 results to set stage for IT earnings
- Nifty regains 16K mark amid easing inflation worries; Sensex up 427 points
- Aggressive expansion, higher demand to drive more gains for Titan
- Metal stocks rally as China considers $220 billion stimulus plan
- Fee pool shrinks by nearly 33% as equity offerings drop in first half
- BSE FMCG Index nears new high as falling input prices spark optimism
- Rupee gains but market unsure of inflows amid global rush to US dollar
- Road-based logistics sector may see 7-9% revenue rise this fiscal: Report
- Chipmakers revive global stocks as euro struggles after freefall
- This Vijay Kedia-owned stock has more-than-doubled since April
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a strong start to trade, up nearly 150 pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:06 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,277 levels, up nearly 150 points on the Nifty50.
IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services is expected to report June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23) earnings post market hours. Analysts expect the the IT services company to report a steady Q1 buoyed by deal wins and strong demand momentum. READ MORE
That apart, Canara Bank and HDFC Bank will be in focus after they increased their MCLR rates by 10 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively. Additionally, investors will turn their focus on Dr Reddy's as the pharma major received 2 observations from the USFDA for its Andhra plant.
Globally, the US markets rose sharply on Thursday. Dow Jones advanced 1.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.5 per cent and the NASDAQ Composite gained 2.2 per cent. Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, rose in tandem with strong global cues.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil clawed back from steep losses on Friday. Both Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed above $100 per barrel.
