JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a strong start to trade, up nearly 150 pts

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:06 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,277 levels, up nearly 150 points on the Nifty50.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Indian markets | Stock Market

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

trader BSE building
Markets are likely to open on a strong note amid supportive cues overseas and moderation in foreign outflows. As of 8:06 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,277 levels, up nearly 150 points on the Nifty50.

IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services is expected to report June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23) earnings post market hours. Analysts expect the the IT services company to report a steady Q1 buoyed by deal wins and strong demand momentum. READ MORE

That apart, Canara Bank and HDFC Bank will be in focus after they increased their MCLR rates by 10 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively. Additionally, investors will turn their focus on Dr Reddy's as the pharma major received 2 observations from the USFDA for its Andhra plant.

Globally, the US markets rose sharply on Thursday. Dow Jones advanced 1.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.5 per cent and the NASDAQ Composite gained 2.2 per cent. Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, rose in tandem with strong global cues.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil clawed back from steep losses on Friday. Both Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed above $100 per barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh