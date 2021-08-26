JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Stock-specific action, global cues to guide indices today

Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty was down 21 points at 16,602 levels earlier today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Dalal Street may witness yet another volatile session on Thursday as investors would adjust their portfolios ahead of the expiry of the August F&O series.

Besides, global markets are likely to be choppy ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled to begin later today.

Global cues
Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after South Korea became the first country to raise interest rates in the pandemic era. The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years, by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, earlier today to curb surging household debt.

Reacting to the development, Nikkei 225 in Japan traded flat, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.50 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi eased 0.2 per cent. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.24 points, or 0.1%, to 35,405.50. The S&P 500 added 0.2% to a new closing high of 4,496.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1% to 15,041.86, also a new closing high.

