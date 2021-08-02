JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty soars 100 pts; HDFC, PNB, IDFC First Bank in focus

HDFC, Punjab National Bank, and Varun Beverages are among the 49 companies slated to report their June quarter results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Asian stocks and US equity futures rose as some of the concerns over Covid-19 reopening disruption and China’s regulatory crackdown eased.  Japan’s Topix index rose 1.5 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, S&P 500 contracts rose 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq futures added 0.3 per cent.

Amid this backdrop, Indian equities looked poised for a firm start to the day. SGX Nifty traded 122 points higher at 15,896 around 8:15 am.

Earnings today
HDFC, Punjab National Bank, and Varun Beverages are among the 49 companies slated to report their June quarter results today. 

