MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty sheds over 100 points; Infosys, OMCs in focus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The ruckus in the oil market, corporate earnings, and Cvoid-19 related newsflow will be the top triggers on Tuesday. The WTI futures hit historical lows of negative $40 in overnight trade as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand fur fuel.
After market hours yesterday, Infosys reported a 6.3 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,321 crore in Q4FY20. However, due to Covid-19-led uncertainty, the firm refrained from providing guidance on revenues and margins for FY21. READ MORE
RESULTS TODAY
Seven companies, including ACC and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, are scheduled to report their March quarter earnings today.
GLOBAL CUES
On Wall Street, the S&P energy index tumbled 3.7 per cent, while benchmarks Dow Jones and S&P 500 dropped 2.44 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite, too, slipped 1.03 per cent.
Asian stocks were marginally lower. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7 per cent. SGX Nifty, too, indicated a muted start for the Indian equities.
