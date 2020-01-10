JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A flurry of positive news flow on the global front will likely impact the investors back home today who will also track corporate results, macro data and stock-specific action for further cues.

All eyes will be on Infosys today which is scheduled to announce its December quarter numbers later in the day. The IT service provider is expected to post revenue growth of 0.9 per cent to 2.1 per cent on a sequential basis for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of the company’s cross-currency gains and business transfer of Eishtec in Ireland. READ MORE

On the macroeconomic front, industrial production data for November will be announced today.

GLOBAL CUES

Major US stock indexes registered record closing highs on Thursday as optimism about a US-China trade deal firmed and tensions between the United States and Iran eased. Adding to the positive sentiment, Britain's parliament finally approved Brexit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.74 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.67 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.81 per cent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.43 per cent while Australian stocks rallied 0.67 per cent to a record high.

In commodities, oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses. Brent crude was down 14 cents at $65.23, after falling more than 4 per cent over the last two days.

