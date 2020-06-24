- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a lower start; Asian Paints in focus
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a lower start; Asian Paints, BoB in focus
The Indian markets are likely to open with slight cuts on Wednesday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, despite favourable global cues. Meanwhile, the session might also turn volatile due to the expiry of the June F&O contracts, scheduled for tomorrow.
Besides, investors will track the Covid-19 trend, corporate results for stock-specific action, and foreign fund flow. On the border dispute front, the senior military commanders of India and China yesterday agreed to “cool down the situation” along the Line of Actual Control after an 11 hour-long meeting.
Results today
Today, a total of 85 companies, including the likes of Canara Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL, and India Cements, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.
Global markets
Wall Street’s three major indexes closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.43 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74 per cent. Asian stocks also inched higher in early deals. Both the Australian ASX200 and Japan's Nikkei were up 0.3 per cent each in early deals.
In commodities, oil prices pulled back after hitting their highest since early March. Brent was last trading at $42.61 a barrel.
