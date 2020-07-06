MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices

- Statsguru: Amid Covid-19 crisis, spotting early signs of recovery is key
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The benchmark indices are staring at a higher opening on Monday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, after similar trends in most Asian indices.
However, concerns over rising coronavirus cases as well as tensions between US-China and India-China remain key risks for the equity markets. India overtook Russia to now become the world's number three in coronavirus case count with nearly 25,000 new cases added on Sunday, according to Worldometer.
Results today
A total of 35 companies including NBCC are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today
Global cues
Asian shares held near four-month highs on Monday. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent while Hong Kong's markets were last up 1.5 per cent. South Korea's Kospi also rose 1 per cent. Overall, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.05%, having hit its highest since February.
In commodities, oil prices were mixed in early trade with Brent crude futures up 15 cents at $42.95 a barrel.
