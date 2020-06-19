JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat start; watch out for RIL, Tata Motors

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
The Indian markets look set to open on a flat note today. Investors will track the India-China standoff related developments while today's all party meeting over the issue will also be on their radar. Coronavirus-related newsflow and stock-specific moves will be the other major triggers.

Reliance Industries yesterday announced that it sold a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for Rs 11,367 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to about Rs 1.16 trillion in two months. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 46 companies, including Punjab National Bank, LIC Housing Finance, and Cadila Healthcare are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.15 per cent, but the S&P 500 added 0.06 per cent while Nasdaq Composite also rose 0.3 per cent. Asian stocks were also mixed. Australian ASX200 rose 0.75 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was flat. South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.7 per cent, and. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.3 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude was last up 0.2 per cent at $41.6 per barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

