- HDFC Capital invests Rs 275 cr in mid-income housing project of Kalpataru
- Cement's strength will be tested if demand, volumes fail to pick up
- Retail portion of Rs 2,800-cr OFS in HDFC AMC offer subscribed 82%
- Participatory notes investments rise to over Rs 60,000 cr till May
- Banking stocks help indices log biggest single-day gain in three weeks
- Trading curbs to contain volatility to be in force till July 30, says Sebi
- India Inc's Q4 net profit takes a 22% hit due to Covid-19, says ICRA
- RBI draft guidelines will strengthen HFCs, safeguard investor interest
- Pidilite: Lower oil price the only saving grace, challenging times ahead
- Spike in volatility in 2020 could spur significant changes in MF stocks
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat start; watch out for RIL, Tata Motors
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Tata Motors
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets look set to open on a flat note today. Investors will track the India-China standoff related developments while today's all party meeting over the issue will also be on their radar. Coronavirus-related newsflow and stock-specific moves will be the other major triggers.
Reliance Industries yesterday announced that it sold a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for Rs 11,367 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to about Rs 1.16 trillion in two months. READ MORE
Reliance Industries yesterday announced that it sold a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for Rs 11,367 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to about Rs 1.16 trillion in two months. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 46 companies, including Punjab National Bank, LIC Housing Finance, and Cadila Healthcare are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.
A total of 46 companies, including Punjab National Bank, LIC Housing Finance, and Cadila Healthcare are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.
Global cues
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.15 per cent, but the S&P 500 added 0.06 per cent while Nasdaq Composite also rose 0.3 per cent. Asian stocks were also mixed. Australian ASX200 rose 0.75 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was flat. South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.7 per cent, and. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.3 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.15 per cent, but the S&P 500 added 0.06 per cent while Nasdaq Composite also rose 0.3 per cent. Asian stocks were also mixed. Australian ASX200 rose 0.75 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was flat. South Korea's KOSPI dipped 0.7 per cent, and. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.3 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude was last up 0.2 per cent at $41.6 per barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More