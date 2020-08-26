JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat open for indices; SBI, TCS in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
The SGX Nifty is indicating a flat to positive open for the Indian markets today on the back of mixed global cues. A sombre global economic outlook by Moody's Investors Service may keep the overall investment activity in check as the rating agency expects economic activity in every G-20 economy to fall this year. READ MORE

Among company-specific rating actions, S&P Global Ratings said Tata Consultancy Services is likely to face slower growth in revenue and profitability over the next 12-18 months. Moody’s downgraded State Bank of India’s baseline credit assessment (BCA) from "ba1" to "ba2" as economic shock from the Covid-19 pandemic may aggravate the weakening borrowers' credit profiles.

Besides, traders can expect a volatile session today ahead of the monthly derivative contracts expiry tomorrow. They may also react to the fine prints of the RBI's annual report released yesterday. Besides, media reports saying that the government may look at introducing a second set of fiscal stimulus measures once the Covid-19 infections abate may also influence investor sentiment.

Results today

On the results front, a total of 31 companies, including Indraprastha Gas and Gillette India, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

Global cues

On Wall Street, overnight trading was mixed with the S&P 500 up 0.36 per cent and the Nasdaq adding 0.76 per cent, both hitting all-time closing highs. However, the Dow Jones, ended the session lower, falling 0.2 per cent.Asian stocks slid in early deals. Japan's Nikkei was last down 0.25 per cent while Australia's ASX and South Korea's Kospi both slipped over 1 per cent each.


