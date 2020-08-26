- Sebi imposes fine of Rs 50 lakh on NSE over Chitra compensation
- Portfolio managers cannot impose lock-in for clients' investments: Sebi
- Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on NSE for change in compensation policy
- Adani Enterprises shines on bourses as it closes in on Mumbai airport
- Phoenix Mills: Resumption uncertainty to keep stock under pressure
- Sebi fines NSE Rs 50 lakh over compensation paid to Chitra Ramkrishna
- Discretionary exposure to keep growth under pressure at BASF India
- Sebi orders impounding Rs 3.6 cr from 4 entities in insider trading case
- MF industry's digital drive helps in collections of new fund offerings
- Market Wrap, August 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat open for indices; SBI, TCS in focus
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | Moodys
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The SGX Nifty is indicating a flat to positive open for the Indian markets today on the back of mixed global cues. A sombre global economic outlook by Moody's Investors Service may keep the overall investment activity in check as the rating agency expects economic activity in every G-20 economy to fall this year. READ MORE
Among company-specific rating actions, S&P Global Ratings said Tata Consultancy Services is likely to face slower growth in revenue and profitability over the next 12-18 months. Moody’s downgraded State Bank of India’s baseline credit assessment (BCA) from "ba1" to "ba2" as economic shock from the Covid-19 pandemic may aggravate the weakening borrowers' credit profiles.
Besides, traders can expect a volatile session today ahead of the monthly derivative contracts expiry tomorrow. They may also react to the fine prints of the RBI's annual report released yesterday. Besides, media reports saying that the government may look at introducing a second set of fiscal stimulus measures once the Covid-19 infections abate may also influence investor sentiment.
Results today
On the results front, a total of 31 companies, including Indraprastha Gas and Gillette India, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.
Global cues
On Wall Street, overnight trading was mixed with the S&P 500 up 0.36 per cent and the Nasdaq adding 0.76 per cent, both hitting all-time closing highs. However, the Dow Jones, ended the session lower, falling 0.2 per cent.Asian stocks slid in early deals. Japan's Nikkei was last down 0.25 per cent while Australia's ASX and South Korea's Kospi both slipped over 1 per cent each.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More