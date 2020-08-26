Invest directly only if you can pick stocks with good earnings potential

The mid- and small-cap indices have performed better than the large-cap index in the current rally. While the S&P BSE Sensex is up 26.62 per cent over the past three months, the S&P BSE Midcap index is up 34.61 per cent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index is up 42.2 per cent over the same period. Mid- and small-caps had performed poorly in 2018 and 2019.

They also got battered down badly in the March downturn. So, their valuations were very low when the current rally started. Mid- and small-cap stocks also tend to have a lower free float in the markets. Hence, even small inflows and ...